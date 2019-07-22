Best of Kfm Mornings with Darren, Sherlin & Sibs

Get the energy drainers out of your life | Monday Motivation


Les Brown is an American motivational speaker and author.

Kfm Mornings share a clip as part of their Monday Motivation feature. 

Tune in every Monday from 7.10am for Kfm Monday Motivation. 

A sneak peek at what to expect from Darren's upcoming Suidooster debut

19 July 2019 10:27 AM
What's happening at the courthouse? Child maintenance and taxi fines

18 July 2019 8:19 AM
Kfm listeners share their Johnny Clegg tributes

17 July 2019 9:52 AM
Karen Zoid tribute to Johnny Clegg on Kfm Mornings

17 July 2019 9:51 AM
Johnny Clegg final interview on Kfm Mornings

17 July 2019 9:51 AM
Johnny Clegg penultimate interview on Kfm Mornings

17 July 2019 9:50 AM
Happiness is a Choice by Naval Ravikant | Monday Motivation

15 July 2019 8:27 AM
Rap of the Week: Old Town Road by Producer Brad

12 July 2019 8:59 AM
Listeners share their heartfelt messages after hearing about oupa Jack's passing

11 July 2019 8:39 AM
EWN Headlines
Maimane: Parliament must also establish if Ramaphosa misled it
Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane also agreed with the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) that the donation to Ramaphosa's CR17 campaign should be investigated by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).
State capture inquiry to hear testimony on Estina dairy farm scandal
The state capture commission will today hear testimony related to the Estina dairy farm from a member of the Free State legislature, Roy Jankielsohn.
Ramaphosa: No disrespect to Public Protector for taking report on review
The Public Protector, last week, found that the president deliberately misled Parliament about the R500,000 donation to his election campaign from corruption-accused African Global Operations, previously known as Bosasa.
