John Kani and Lebo M talk new 'Lion King' movie on Kfm Mornings


Darren, Sherlin and Sibs caught up with actor Dr. John Kani and music composer Lebo M to talk about their experience working on the live-action remake of Disney's The Lion King. 

Get the energy drainers out of your life | Monday Motivation

22 July 2019 8:30 AM
A sneak peek at what to expect from Darren's upcoming Suidooster debut

19 July 2019 10:27 AM
What's happening at the courthouse? Child maintenance and taxi fines

18 July 2019 8:19 AM
Kfm listeners share their Johnny Clegg tributes

17 July 2019 9:52 AM
Karen Zoid tribute to Johnny Clegg on Kfm Mornings

17 July 2019 9:51 AM
Johnny Clegg final interview on Kfm Mornings

17 July 2019 9:51 AM
Johnny Clegg penultimate interview on Kfm Mornings

17 July 2019 9:50 AM
Happiness is a Choice by Naval Ravikant | Monday Motivation

15 July 2019 8:27 AM
Rap of the Week: Old Town Road by Producer Brad

12 July 2019 8:59 AM
Features
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
EWN Headlines
Mkhwebane should be advised to resign, says pressure group
Accountability Now's Advocate Paul Hoffman said that if Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane did not resign she could be impeached, face disciplinary action from the Legal Practice Council or face perjury charges.
Eskom's future in balance as MPs to decide on R17bn emergency funding
Eskom is struggling to service its debt and needs help from the fiscus and the R17 billion under consideration today is part of the R23 billion that Treasury allocated to the utility to help it get by.
Redi Tlhabi: Zuma's accusations cannot be taken lightly
Journalist Redi Tlhabi has applied to the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture to cross-examine former President Jacob Zuma after he claimed Tlhabi was one of the individuals who had been trying to defame him, including branding him as a rapist.
