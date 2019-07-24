Best of Kfm Mornings with Darren, Sherlin & Sibs

Man who 'has tried them all' gives his diet secrets


Marco Holst speaks with Kfm Mornings about what he has learnt from trying 'every diet going'. He shares his 5 tips on how to lose weight and keep it off. 

John Kani and Lebo M talk new 'Lion King' movie on Kfm Mornings

23 July 2019 7:40 AM
Get the energy drainers out of your life | Monday Motivation

22 July 2019 8:30 AM
A sneak peek at what to expect from Darren's upcoming Suidooster debut

19 July 2019 10:27 AM
What's happening at the courthouse? Child maintenance and taxi fines

18 July 2019 8:19 AM
Kfm listeners share their Johnny Clegg tributes

17 July 2019 9:52 AM
Karen Zoid tribute to Johnny Clegg on Kfm Mornings

17 July 2019 9:51 AM
Johnny Clegg final interview on Kfm Mornings

17 July 2019 9:51 AM
Johnny Clegg penultimate interview on Kfm Mornings

17 July 2019 9:50 AM
Happiness is a Choice by Naval Ravikant | Monday Motivation

15 July 2019 8:27 AM
Features
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
EWN Headlines
Emergency services on high alert as cold front rolls into Gauteng
Johannesburg EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said that several high-risk areas like Alexandra were being closely monitored.
PIC Inquiry: Dan Matjila to give clarity on Sekunjalo transactions
Former Public Investment Corporation (PIC) boss Dan Matjila started giving his testimony on the transaction on Tuesday, where he clarified that the PIC spent R888.3 million on the deal and not R2 billion as reported by the media.

Meyerton Park house fire claims five lives
Chief fire officer in the Midvaal Hannes Steyn said that paramedics did everything they could to try and save them.
