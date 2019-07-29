Good guy in traffic

Last week Monday we took a voice note from a woman saying she was in a Monday rush dropping off kids at school and she pulled up at the lights and a man next to her was hooooting at her and when she turned around expecting a person to be flipping her off, but she was surprised to see a guy holding up a sign saying “Hi” and “Have a nice day” – we spoke to that happy guy in the traffic – have a listen to Neil from Brackenfell.
