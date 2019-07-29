Best of Kfm Mornings with Darren, Sherlin & Sibs

Good guy in traffic


Last week Monday we took a voice note from a woman saying she was in a Monday rush dropping off kids at school and she pulled up at the lights and a man next to her was hooooting at her and when she turned around expecting a person to be flipping her off, but she was surprised to see a guy holding up a sign saying “Hi” and “Have a nice day” – we spoke to that happy guy in the traffic – have a listen to Neil from Brackenfell.

DNA testing with MaVie

26 July 2019 8:08 AM
English singer-songwriter Passenger on Kfm Mornings

26 July 2019 8:07 AM
Man who 'has tried them all' gives his diet secrets

24 July 2019 8:13 AM
John Kani and Lebo M talk new 'Lion King' movie on Kfm Mornings

23 July 2019 7:40 AM
Get the energy drainers out of your life | Monday Motivation

22 July 2019 8:30 AM
A sneak peek at what to expect from Darren's upcoming Suidooster debut

19 July 2019 10:27 AM
What's happening at the courthouse? Child maintenance and taxi fines

18 July 2019 8:19 AM
Kfm listeners share their Johnny Clegg tributes

17 July 2019 9:52 AM
Karen Zoid tribute to Johnny Clegg on Kfm Mornings

17 July 2019 9:51 AM
EFF to appeal court ruling favouring Gordhan in battle against Mkhwebane
Busisiwe Mkhwebane had ordered the president to initiate disciplinary steps against Pravin Gordhan within 30 days of the release of the report, which was earlier in July.
Treasury: SABC, Dept of Communications fail to meet bailout pre-conditions
National Treasury said it has not received any submissions or documentation in compliance with the set of pre-conditions communicated to the department in March.
Senzo Meyiwa’s family still hoping his killers will be found
A bereaved Siyabonga Meyiwa, the cousin of the late Senzo, said his family was hopeful that law enforcement agencies would speed up their investigation into the murder of the soccer star following his father Sam Meyiwa's death on Monday.
