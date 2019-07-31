Blitzbokke talk Cape Town 7s on Kfm Mornings

31 July 2019 7:55 AM

Blitzbokke Siviwe Soyizwapi (Captain), Chris Dry and Branco du Preez joined Kfm Mornings for an in-studio chat ahead of the ever-popular HSBC Cape Town Sevens.



The interview touches on their travels around the world, their past experiences at Cape Town 7s, Branco's hair rules and more.