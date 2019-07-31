Best of Kfm Mornings with Darren, Sherlin & Sibs

Blitzbokke talk Cape Town 7s on Kfm Mornings


Blitzbokke Siviwe Soyizwapi (Captain), Chris Dry and Branco du Preez joined Kfm Mornings for an in-studio chat ahead of the ever-popular HSBC Cape Town Sevens.

The interview touches on their travels around the world, their past experiences at Cape Town 7s, Branco's hair rules and more.

Good guy in traffic

29 July 2019 3:40 PM
DNA testing with MaVie

26 July 2019 8:08 AM
English singer-songwriter Passenger on Kfm Mornings

26 July 2019 8:07 AM
Man who 'has tried them all' gives his diet secrets

24 July 2019 8:13 AM
John Kani and Lebo M talk new 'Lion King' movie on Kfm Mornings

23 July 2019 7:40 AM
Get the energy drainers out of your life | Monday Motivation

22 July 2019 8:30 AM
A sneak peek at what to expect from Darren's upcoming Suidooster debut

19 July 2019 10:27 AM
What's happening at the courthouse? Child maintenance and taxi fines

18 July 2019 8:19 AM
Kfm listeners share their Johnny Clegg tributes

17 July 2019 9:52 AM
EWN Headlines
Sanders and Warren defend progressive policies in US Democratic debate
Sanders and Warren defend progressive policies in US Democratic debate

Progressives argued their policies would excite voters and allow them to draw a distinct contrast to Trump.

North Korea fires short-range ballistic missiles - South Korean military
North Korea fires short-range ballistic missiles - South Korean military

North Korea test-fired two new short-range ballistic missiles on 25 July, its first missile tests since leader Kim Jong Un and US President Donald Trump met on 30 June and agreed to revive stalled denuclearisation talks.

Maimane calls for urgent Parly debate after latest unemployment figures
Maimane calls for urgent Parly debate after latest unemployment figures

DA leader Mmusi Maimane wrote to National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise asking for the debate to be scheduled as soon as possible.
