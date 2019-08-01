Best of Kfm Mornings with Darren, Sherlin & Sibs

Kfm Mornings discuss a life’s greatest mystery: What do women want?


According to a study from female health app Clue, 90% of 68, 000 women surveyed said that kindness is the number one quality that they overwhelmingly want to see in their partner. 

Here's what Darren, Sherlin and Sibs had to say on the topic.

What's happening at the courthouse? Nasty divorce and a possible car thief

What's happening at the courthouse? Nasty divorce and a possible car thief

1 August 2019 8:46 AM
Blitzbokke talk Cape Town 7s on Kfm Mornings

Blitzbokke talk Cape Town 7s on Kfm Mornings

31 July 2019 7:55 AM
Good guy in traffic

Good guy in traffic

29 July 2019 3:40 PM
DNA testing with MaVie

DNA testing with MaVie

26 July 2019 8:08 AM
English singer-songwriter Passenger on Kfm Mornings

English singer-songwriter Passenger on Kfm Mornings

26 July 2019 8:07 AM
Man who 'has tried them all' gives his diet secrets

Man who 'has tried them all' gives his diet secrets

24 July 2019 8:13 AM
John Kani and Lebo M talk new 'Lion King' movie on Kfm Mornings

John Kani and Lebo M talk new 'Lion King' movie on Kfm Mornings

23 July 2019 7:40 AM
Get the energy drainers out of your life | Monday Motivation

Get the energy drainers out of your life | Monday Motivation

22 July 2019 8:30 AM
A sneak peek at what to expect from Darren's upcoming Suidooster debut

A sneak peek at what to expect from Darren's upcoming Suidooster debut

19 July 2019 10:27 AM
Features
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane

As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
EWN Headlines
Organised labour: Govt's run out of ideas to revive economy
Organised labour: Govt's run out of ideas to revive economy

The country’s organised labour said that the government appeared to have run out of ideas on how to revive the economy.
Lenasia South, City Deep protests cause traffic chaos in Joburg
Lenasia South, City Deep protests cause traffic chaos in Joburg

Areas including Lenasia South, the Johannesburg CBD and City Deep were affected.

Rwanda shuts border with Ebola-hit DRC: Congolese presidency
Rwanda shuts border with Ebola-hit DRC: Congolese presidency

In a statement, it said there had been a 'unilateral decision by the Rwandan authorities' that affected citizens from both countries who had to cross the border for their work.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us