What's happening at the courthouse? DUI and Infidelity

Best of Kfm Mornings with Darren, Sherlin & Sibs

Every week, Kfm Mornings producer Rameez Khan makes his way to courthouses across Cape Town to hear their stories. 

Catch 'What's happening at the courthouse', every Wednesday after 7.30am on Kfm Mornings.

Die Verkeer - DJ Yummy ft. Smitty D, DJ Darkness

8 August 2019 8:51 AM
DJ Yummy feat. DJ Darkness - Die Verkeer

8 August 2019 8:41 AM
Facebook to rebrand Instagram and WhatsApp

7 August 2019 7:32 AM
What does it take to be a police officer in Cape Town?

6 August 2019 8:27 AM
Massimo’s in Hout Bay named best pizzeria in Africa

5 August 2019 2:10 PM
Monday Motivation: If at first you don’t succeed...

5 August 2019 7:31 AM
Darren, Sherlin and Sibs discuss dating lingo

2 August 2019 11:20 AM
What's happening at the courthouse? Nasty divorce and a possible car thief

1 August 2019 8:46 AM
Kfm Mornings discuss a life’s greatest mystery: What do women want?

1 August 2019 8:08 AM
Features
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
EWN Headlines
City of CT files criminal complaint against Gatvol Capetonian spokesperson
Officials said the charges relate to the "incitement of violence and other offences" in relation to Thursday's Total Shutdown protests.
DA Women's Network wants probe into sex for RDP houses saga in EC
Dawn said it will approach the Human Rights Commission to investigate allegations that some officials from the Eastern Cape Human Settlements Department are giving women RDP houses in exchange for sex.
Malema: Men still threatened by successes of women in SA
EFF leader Julius Malema said his party is marking Women's Day by pledging solidarity with women left to support their families alone after the deaths of their husbands who worked in mines.
