Best of Kfm Mornings with Darren, Sherlin & Sibs

What's happening at the courthouse? Garnishee order and an accused shop lifter


Every week, Rameez Khan of Kfm Mornings makes his way to courthouses across Cape Town to hear their stories. In this episode, Rameez made his way to the Kuils River Magistrates Court.

Catch 'What's Happening at the Courthouse', every Wednesday or Thursday after 7.30am on Kfm Mornings.

I'll have precisely 6 French fries with that

I'll have precisely 6 French fries with that

14 August 2019 3:44 PM
Woman blasts Metallica to scare off a cougar

Woman blasts Metallica to scare off a cougar

14 August 2019 11:27 AM
Arendsvlei stars Jody Abrahams and Roberto Kyle on Kfm Mornings

Arendsvlei stars Jody Abrahams and Roberto Kyle on Kfm Mornings

14 August 2019 8:04 AM
Miss South Africa 2019, Zozibini Tunzi on Kfm Mornings

Miss South Africa 2019, Zozibini Tunzi on Kfm Mornings

13 August 2019 8:02 AM
Sherlin’s Number Neighbor

Sherlin’s Number Neighbor

12 August 2019 3:48 PM
Have you found your Number Neighbor?

Have you found your Number Neighbor?

12 August 2019 11:23 AM
Monday Motivation: Les brown

Monday Motivation: Les brown

12 August 2019 10:43 AM
Listeners respond to Senseless Survey

Listeners respond to Senseless Survey

12 August 2019 9:09 AM
Die Verkeer - DJ Yummy ft. Smitty D, DJ Darkness

Die Verkeer - DJ Yummy ft. Smitty D, DJ Darkness

8 August 2019 8:51 AM
Features
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane

As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
EWN Headlines
2 of 3 murder suspects in Meghan Cremer case abandon bail bids
2 of 3 murder suspects in Meghan Cremer case abandon bail bids

Jeremy Sias, Charles Daniels and Shiraaz Jaftha appeared in the Athlone Magistrates Court earlier on Thursday.
Ngcukaitobi: Electoral Act goes against international laws SA subscribes to
Ngcukaitobi: Electoral Act goes against international laws SA subscribes to

Advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi represented the New Nation Movement that wanted that provision of the Electoral Act to be declared unconstitutional.
South Africa's public debt is 'becoming uncomfortable' - IMF official
South Africa's public debt is 'becoming uncomfortable' - IMF official

'South Africa has the highest level of debt in its history,' the International Monetary Fund’s senior resident representative in South Africa, Montfort Mlachila, told a conference in Johannesburg.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us