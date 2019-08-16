Zephany Nurse raised as Miché Solomon was snatched from her mother's hospital bedside shortly after her birth in 1997 and raised as her kidnapper's own child.
Now 22, she's written a tell-all book "Zephany: Two Mothers, One Daughter, an Astonishing True Story" about her experience and successfully approached the courts to reclaim the name she grew up with.
Miché Solomon shared her astonishing true story with Darren, Sherlin and Sibs of Kfm Mornings.
Zephany Nurse shares her astonishing true story
