Zephany Nurse shares her astonishing true story


Zephany Nurse raised as Miché Solomon was snatched from her mother's hospital bedside shortly after her birth in 1997 and raised as her kidnapper's own child.

Now 22, she's written a tell-all book "Zephany: Two Mothers, One Daughter, an Astonishing True Story" about her experience and successfully approached the courts to reclaim the name she grew up with.

Miché Solomon shared her astonishing true story with Darren, Sherlin and Sibs of Kfm Mornings.

What's happening at the courthouse? Garnishee order and an accused shop lifter

15 August 2019 8:32 AM
I'll have precisely 6 French fries with that

14 August 2019 3:44 PM
Woman blasts Metallica to scare off a cougar

14 August 2019 11:27 AM
Arendsvlei stars Jody Abrahams and Roberto Kyle on Kfm Mornings

14 August 2019 8:04 AM
Miss South Africa 2019, Zozibini Tunzi on Kfm Mornings

13 August 2019 8:02 AM
Sherlin’s Number Neighbor

12 August 2019 3:48 PM
Have you found your Number Neighbor?

12 August 2019 11:23 AM
Monday Motivation: Les brown

12 August 2019 10:43 AM
Listeners respond to Senseless Survey

12 August 2019 9:09 AM
Features
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
EWN Headlines
Pressured by government, Zimbabwe opposition calls off Harare protest
Zimbabwe’s main opposition MDC party succumbed to government pressure, calling off a street protest planned for Friday after losing a court challenge, as police set up roadblocks and barred access to its Harare offices.
Man dies in police raid in Hillbrow
Police said that a man died after falling six storeys to his death in Hillbrow on Wednesday night.
WATCH LIVE: Former FS Agri official gives evidence on Vrede dairy farm project
The former head of department for the Free State Department of Agriculture Peter Thabethe continues giving evidence on the Estina dairy farm project at the state capture inquiry.
