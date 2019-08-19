Best of Kfm Mornings with Darren, Sherlin & Sibs

Monday Motivation: Put the glass down


This week's Monday Motivation clip is by a Professor who uses a glass of water to teach his students about the importance of letting go of your stresses and worries. 

“In all the case the weight of the glass remains the same. But, longer I held it up, heavier it becomes. The stress and worries in life are like a glass of water. If you think about them for a while, nothing happens. Think about them for longer, they will start hurting. Think about them for even longer, you will feel stress and be paralyzed.”

Zephany Nurse shares her astonishing true story

16 August 2019 8:14 AM
What's happening at the courthouse? Garnishee order and an accused shop lifter

15 August 2019 8:32 AM
I'll have precisely 6 French fries with that

14 August 2019 3:44 PM
Woman blasts Metallica to scare off a cougar

14 August 2019 11:27 AM
Arendsvlei stars Jody Abrahams and Roberto Kyle on Kfm Mornings

14 August 2019 8:04 AM
Miss South Africa 2019, Zozibini Tunzi on Kfm Mornings

13 August 2019 8:02 AM
Sherlin’s Number Neighbor

12 August 2019 3:48 PM
Have you found your Number Neighbor?

12 August 2019 11:23 AM
Monday Motivation: Les brown

12 August 2019 10:43 AM
