Monday Motivation: Put the glass down

19 August 2019 7:42 AM

This week's Monday Motivation clip is by a Professor who uses a glass of water to teach his students about the importance of letting go of your stresses and worries.



“In all the case the weight of the glass remains the same. But, longer I held it up, heavier it becomes. The stress and worries in life are like a glass of water. If you think about them for a while, nothing happens. Think about them for longer, they will start hurting. Think about them for even longer, you will feel stress and be paralyzed.”



