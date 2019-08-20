Best of Kfm Mornings with Darren, Sherlin & Sibs

The 'Make Things Right' Song


We're all finicky about something. Kfm Mornings shares a song that pokes fun at typical perfectionist tendencies. 

What are you finicky about?

20 August 2019 8:32 AM
Monday Motivation: Put the glass down

19 August 2019 7:42 AM
Zephany Nurse shares her astonishing true story

16 August 2019 8:14 AM
What's happening at the courthouse? Garnishee order and an accused shop lifter

15 August 2019 8:32 AM
I'll have precisely 6 French fries with that

14 August 2019 3:44 PM
Woman blasts Metallica to scare off a cougar

14 August 2019 11:27 AM
Arendsvlei stars Jody Abrahams and Roberto Kyle on Kfm Mornings

14 August 2019 8:04 AM
Miss South Africa 2019, Zozibini Tunzi on Kfm Mornings

13 August 2019 8:02 AM
Sherlin’s Number Neighbor

12 August 2019 3:48 PM
Features
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
John Maytham's Book Reviews
John shares his favourite books of the week.
EWN Headlines
Justice Edwin Cameron deserves to be honoured at national level - Mogoeng
On Tuesday Cameron bowed out of the apex court marking an end to a 25-year judicial career, which began in the High Court.
WTF? Draft CT by-law proposes fine for swearing on beaches
The proposed by-law stipulates no one making use of coastal zones may use foul language.
Ex-FS Agri official denies mismanagement claims over Vrede dairy farm matter
Peter Thabethe is testifying at the state capture commission, where he is being questioned about his involvement in the failed project.

