What's happening at the courthouse? Adultery and an impending jail sentence


Rameez Khan uncovers stories of adultery and the heartbreaking effects of jail time on a young family. 

Catch 'What's Happening at the Courthouse', every Wednesday or Thursday after 7.30am on Kfm Mornings.

SA Cricketer Kagiso Rabada on Kfm Mornings

21 August 2019 8:24 AM
The 'Make Things Right' Song

20 August 2019 8:55 AM
What are you finicky about?

20 August 2019 8:32 AM
Monday Motivation: Put the glass down

19 August 2019 7:42 AM
Zephany Nurse shares her astonishing true story

16 August 2019 8:14 AM
What's happening at the courthouse? Garnishee order and an accused shop lifter

15 August 2019 8:32 AM
I'll have precisely 6 French fries with that

14 August 2019 3:44 PM
Woman blasts Metallica to scare off a cougar

14 August 2019 11:27 AM
Arendsvlei stars Jody Abrahams and Roberto Kyle on Kfm Mornings

14 August 2019 8:04 AM
Features
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Absa Insights 2019
Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
John Maytham's Book Reviews
John shares his favourite books of the week.
EWN Headlines
CR17 donations, Bosasa & jobs on the table as Ramaphosa takes Parly hot seat
It will be President Cyril Ramaphosa’s first question and answer session of the sixth Parliament and it could get fiery.
Nomgcobo Jiba ‘vindicated’ after agreement with Parliament
The national legislature agreed to suspend the process of considering her removal from office until after her court bid to get her job back is heard next month.
Sun: Speculation around Tshegofatso Selahle's death not helping
City of Joburg Public Safety MMC Michael Sun has promised to act if their investigation into the death of former radio producer Tshegofatso Selahle implicated JMPD officers in his death.

