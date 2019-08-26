Best of Kfm Mornings with Darren, Sherlin & Sibs

Monday Motivation: Don't listen to the naysayers!


How many times have you heard that you can’t do this and you can’t do that and it’s never been done before? 

 

Mushfiq Daniels mother continues to search for her son in Vietnam

26 August 2019 8:09 AM
World-renowned South African actor, Arnold Vosloo on Kfm Mornings

23 August 2019 8:41 AM
What's happening at the courthouse? Adultery and an impending jail sentence

22 August 2019 8:09 AM
SA Cricketer Kagiso Rabada on Kfm Mornings

21 August 2019 8:24 AM
The 'Make Things Right' Song

20 August 2019 8:55 AM
What are you finicky about?

20 August 2019 8:32 AM
Monday Motivation: Put the glass down

19 August 2019 7:42 AM
Zephany Nurse shares her astonishing true story

16 August 2019 8:14 AM
What's happening at the courthouse? Garnishee order and an accused shop lifter

15 August 2019 8:32 AM
Features
EWN Headlines
SA Rugby stands by Etzebeth after claims of racist, physical attack against him
"We have spoken to Eben and he categorically denies any physical or racial abuse on his part as has been alleged in social media."

Kieswetter: If Sars fails, our democracy fails
South African Revenue Service (Sars) Commissioner Edward Kieswetter was speaking at the Tax Indaba which at the Sandton Convention Centre.
Leaked Eskom document paints dire picture of utility
It gives some indication of the priorities for leadership and the plans to ensure that Eskom digs itself out of what's becoming a very deep hole.

