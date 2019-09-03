Kfm Mornings reflect on what it's like to be a woman in South Africa

3 September 2019 9:04 AM

Doing their best to process the tragic stories dominating our local headlines, the team expressed their outrage at the news of the rape and murder of 19-year old Uyinene Mrwetyana, the kidnapping of 6-year old Amy-Lee De Jager, the murder of 19-year old Jesse Hess, the murder of boxing champion Leighandre “Baby Lee” Jegels, and the killing of a 14-year-old girl in Heinz Park.