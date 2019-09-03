Best of Kfm Mornings with Darren, Sherlin & Sibs

Kfm Mornings reflect on what it's like to be a woman in South Africa


Doing their best to process the tragic stories dominating our local headlines, the team expressed their outrage at the news of the rape and murder of 19-year old Uyinene Mrwetyana, the kidnapping of 6-year old Amy-Lee De Jager, the murder of 19-year old Jesse Hess, the murder of boxing champion Leighandre “Baby Lee” Jegels, and the killing of a 14-year-old girl in Heinz Park.

Monday Motivation: Steve Harvey, "The dream is free, the hustle is sold separately"

2 September 2019 8:09 AM
"Change your attitude, you change your altitude," Steve Harvey on Kfm Mornings

29 August 2019 9:07 AM
A Random Act of Kindness for Friends Day Centre in Maitland

29 August 2019 7:31 AM
"Ek is vannie Kaap," Lucifer's Lesley-Ann Brandt on Kfm Mornings

27 August 2019 9:30 AM
Mushfiq Daniels mother continues to search for her son in Vietnam

26 August 2019 8:09 AM
Monday Motivation: Don't listen to the naysayers!

26 August 2019 7:33 AM
World-renowned South African actor, Arnold Vosloo on Kfm Mornings

23 August 2019 8:41 AM
What's happening at the courthouse? Adultery and an impending jail sentence

22 August 2019 8:09 AM
SA Cricketer Kagiso Rabada on Kfm Mornings

21 August 2019 8:24 AM
EWN Headlines
WATCH LIVE: Zondo Inquiry zooms in on SABC editorial integrity
SABC chief executive Madoda Mxakwe and Phathiswa Magopeni are expected to shed further light on the current state of the public broadcaster with particular focus on newsroom independence and editorial integrity.
‘It can happen to anyone’: Students share fears after Uyinene Mrwetyana’s murder
On Monday night, students gathered to hold an overnight vigil for Mrwetyana.
ANC defends Mboweni amid criticism over economic blueprint
The African National Congress (ANC)'s top six leadership has come out in defence of Finance Minister Tito Mboweni amid criticism that he released the economic strategy document without proper consultation.
