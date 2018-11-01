Kanarie is a coming-of-age musical war drama, set in South Africa in 1985, about a young boy who discovers how through hardship, camaraderie, first love, and the liberating freedom of music, the true self can be discovered. Eusebius discussed the film with Charl-Johan Lingenfelder who is the co-writer of the film and journalist Marianne Thamm.
Kanarie the film
