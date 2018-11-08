The Best of the Eusebius McKaiser Show

What Is A Customary Marriage?


Eusebius facilitated a discussion about what customary law says about the legal requirements for two people to be lawfully married in terms of customary law with the help of customary law expert and academic Zama Mopai (University of Venda)

Joburg Mayor Herman Mashaba replies to criticism over cow heads trader

15 November 2018 12:16 PM
There is no decisive evidence that God exists, insists Eusebius

15 November 2018 11:41 AM
Getting To Know Zanele Muholi

15 November 2018 11:08 AM
World Of Work: Open Line

14 November 2018 11:49 AM
Understanding Malusi Gigaba’s role in the rot of the state

14 November 2018 11:31 AM
National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) interviews to be open to the media

14 November 2018 11:29 AM
Vusi Thembekwayo Critiques Herman Mashaba

14 November 2018 9:50 AM
The Psychology Of Crime

13 November 2018 12:05 PM
Barbara Hogan testifies before the judicial commission of inquiry into allegations of State Capture

13 November 2018 11:55 AM
Public Protector's investigation into Minister Pravin Gordhan

13 November 2018 11:11 AM
EWN Headlines
Trump to discuss Khashoggi murder with CIA, Pompeo
Trump to discuss Khashoggi murder with CIA, Pompeo

The CIA had briefed other parts of the US government, including Congress, on its assessment, sources told Reuters on Friday, a development that complicates Trump’s efforts to preserve ties with the key US ally.
French protesters rail against Macron's fuel taxes with road blocks
French protesters rail against Macron's fuel taxes with road blocks

Dozens of people were also injured, as drivers tried to get around stoppages, after protesters in a grassroots protest movement dubbed the 'yellow vests' took to motorway slip roads, tunnel entrances or airport access roads.
London bridges blocked by environment protest, 70 arrested
London bridges blocked by environment protest, 70 arrested

Organisers of the ‘Extinction Rebellion’ event said they wanted to put pressure on Britain’s government to take greater action to slow climate change and eliminate greenhouse gas emissions by 2025.
