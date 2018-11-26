The Best of the Eusebius McKaiser Show

FAMILY MATTERS: Teaching Kids To Cope With 'FAILURE'


Eusebius facilitated a conversation with clinical psychologist Ruth Ancer about how we can raise children to be equipped to deal with the ups and downs of life 

Should There Be Threshold Requirements To Be An MP Or Is That Anti-Democratic?

Should There Be Threshold Requirements To Be An MP Or Is That Anti-Democratic?

27 November 2018 11:53 AM
Examining the role of business schools in developing better business leaders in South Africa

Examining the role of business schools in developing better business leaders in South Africa

27 November 2018 11:26 AM
Debating The EFF

Debating The EFF

26 November 2018 11:31 AM
(WHY) Does It Matter That John Steenhuisen Does Not Have a Degree?

(WHY) Does It Matter That John Steenhuisen Does Not Have a Degree?

26 November 2018 9:34 AM
Science With The Naked Scientist

Science With The Naked Scientist

23 November 2018 10:36 AM
World of Work: How AI Is Changing The Rules In The Human Capital Market

World of Work: How AI Is Changing The Rules In The Human Capital Market

22 November 2018 11:42 AM
Verwoed's Killer Was Neither Mad Not Apolotical

Verwoed's Killer Was Neither Mad Not Apolotical

22 November 2018 11:13 AM
Should Political Protesting Be Allowed In Schools?

Should Political Protesting Be Allowed In Schools?

21 November 2018 11:40 AM
Chester Missing gets his own show

Chester Missing gets his own show

20 November 2018 3:20 PM
Features
State Capture Inquiry
State Capture Inquiry

Everything you need to know about the State Capture Inquiry.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
ConsumerTalk with Wendy Knowler
ConsumerTalk with Wendy Knowler

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler provides useful insights and tips on how to make the most of your buying power.
2018 Nedbank Business Accelerator
2018 Nedbank Business Accelerator

Helping successful, established entrepreneurs take their businesses to the next level.
#WaterWatch
#WaterWatch

Winter rains see Cape dam levels rise to 70%. Find out more about how to save water.
Win
The Nedbank Franchise Business Breakfast with Cape Talk
The Nedbank Franchise Business Breakfast with Cape Talk

The Nedbank Franchise Business Breakfast on Cape Talk.
Submit your questions for the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk in 2019
Submit your questions for the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk in 2019

The Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk is back and it’s the perfect opportunity to prove your brainpower!

Events
CapeTalk Norval Foundation
CapeTalk Norval Foundation

Appreciate art while enjoying nature as CapeTalk broadcasts live from the Norval Foundation once a month.
EWN Headlines
Collan Rex claims he was abused at Parktown Boys
Collan Rex claims he was abused at Parktown Boys

Rex has been found guilty on 144 counts of sexual assault and 12 of common assault. He appeared in the dock on Tuesday for sentencing proceedings.
2 CT men bust for possession of date rape drugs, dagga plants
2 CT men bust for possession of date rape drugs, dagga plants

The pair was found with 200 Rohypnol tablets and dagga plants valued at R60,000 during a raid on a home on Monday night.

Illegal cigarettes trade in SA has increased dramatically – study
Illegal cigarettes trade in SA has increased dramatically – study

RG and Caesar, which currently go for around R10 per packet of 20, are selling more than legal brands.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us