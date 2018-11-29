The Best of the Eusebius McKaiser Show

Celebrating black women who are trailblazing in their fields


  Eusebius spoke to Nthabeleng Likotsi  who is on course to establishing SA's first women-owned bank, Kgothatso 'KG' Montjane  who is SA's first black woman player at Wimbledon and Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng who is the first black woman in SA to obtain a PhD in maths education. 

World of Work: Understanding the National Minimum Wage Act

28 November 2018 11:40 AM
High Court rules in favour of Eastern Cape community in historic mining rights case

28 November 2018 11:13 AM
Should There Be Threshold Requirements To Be An MP Or Is That Anti-Democratic?

27 November 2018 11:53 AM
Examining the role of business schools in developing better business leaders in South Africa

27 November 2018 11:26 AM
FAMILY MATTERS: Teaching Kids To Cope With 'FAILURE'

26 November 2018 12:02 PM
Debating The EFF

26 November 2018 11:31 AM
(WHY) Does It Matter That John Steenhuisen Does Not Have a Degree?

26 November 2018 9:34 AM
Science With The Naked Scientist

23 November 2018 10:36 AM
World of Work: How AI Is Changing The Rules In The Human Capital Market

22 November 2018 11:42 AM
