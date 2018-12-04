The Best of the Eusebius McKaiser Show

Global Citizen festival crime fiasco blame game


Eusebius spoke to Stadium Management CEO, Jacques Grobbelaar,   Big Concert’s CEO Justin van Wyk and Johannesburg Public Safety MMC, Michael Sun to try get to the bottom of safety concerns at Sunday’s Global Citizen festival.

World of Work: Taking Stock of Yourself and Your Career Goals

5 December 2018 11:37 AM
How to avoid putting on extra kilos over the festive season

5 December 2018 11:28 AM
Is Patricia De Lille All Good?

4 December 2018 11:09 AM
Celebrating black women who are trailblazing in their fields

29 November 2018 10:56 AM
World of Work: Understanding the National Minimum Wage Act

28 November 2018 11:40 AM
High Court rules in favour of Eastern Cape community in historic mining rights case

28 November 2018 11:13 AM
Should There Be Threshold Requirements To Be An MP Or Is That Anti-Democratic?

27 November 2018 11:53 AM
Examining the role of business schools in developing better business leaders in South Africa

27 November 2018 11:26 AM
FAMILY MATTERS: Teaching Kids To Cope With 'FAILURE'

26 November 2018 12:02 PM
