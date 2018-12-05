The Best of the Eusebius McKaiser Show

How to avoid putting on extra kilos over the festive season


Clinical Nutritional therapist Nicci Robertson and Health and Fitness instructor , Stacey Holland spoke to Eusebius about ways to avoid getting fat over the holidays

Johann Rupert is not the right messenger to advise on black wealth and spending says Eusebius

6 December 2018 10:11 AM
World of Work: Taking Stock of Yourself and Your Career Goals

5 December 2018 11:37 AM
Global Citizen festival crime fiasco blame game

4 December 2018 12:16 PM
Is Patricia De Lille All Good?

4 December 2018 11:09 AM
Celebrating black women who are trailblazing in their fields

29 November 2018 10:56 AM
World of Work: Understanding the National Minimum Wage Act

28 November 2018 11:40 AM
High Court rules in favour of Eastern Cape community in historic mining rights case

28 November 2018 11:13 AM
Should There Be Threshold Requirements To Be An MP Or Is That Anti-Democratic?

27 November 2018 11:53 AM
Examining the role of business schools in developing better business leaders in South Africa

27 November 2018 11:26 AM
EWN Headlines
Businesses urged to become less reliant on Eskom power grid
Businesses urged to become less reliant on Eskom power grid

Eskom has warned South Africans to expect load-shedding for the next twelve months as it continues with much-needed maintenance.
Fearmongering played huge role in forcing CT to save water - research
Fearmongering played huge role in forcing CT to save water - research

A study done by researchers at Stellenbosch University and the University of Cape Town found residents responded more strongly to the possibility of taps running dry than to tough water restrictions.
2 suspects arrested in connection with Stellenbosch security guard's murder
2 suspects arrested in connection with Stellenbosch security guard's murder

The police's Frederick van Wyk says a breakthrough was made soon after the shooting.
