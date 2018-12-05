The Best of the Eusebius McKaiser Show

World of Work: Taking Stock of Yourself and Your Career Goals


Personal Development Coach Pippa Leicher spoke to Eusebius about reasons you need to take stock of your career

Traditional healing with Gogo Dineo Ndlanzi

Traditional healing with Gogo Dineo Ndlanzi

6 December 2018 11:40 AM
Johann Rupert is not the right messenger to advise on black wealth and spending says Eusebius

Johann Rupert is not the right messenger to advise on black wealth and spending says Eusebius

6 December 2018 10:11 AM
How to avoid putting on extra kilos over the festive season

How to avoid putting on extra kilos over the festive season

5 December 2018 11:28 AM
Global Citizen festival crime fiasco blame game

Global Citizen festival crime fiasco blame game

4 December 2018 12:16 PM
Is Patricia De Lille All Good?

Is Patricia De Lille All Good?

4 December 2018 11:09 AM
Celebrating black women who are trailblazing in their fields

Celebrating black women who are trailblazing in their fields

29 November 2018 10:56 AM
World of Work: Understanding the National Minimum Wage Act

World of Work: Understanding the National Minimum Wage Act

28 November 2018 11:40 AM
High Court rules in favour of Eastern Cape community in historic mining rights case

High Court rules in favour of Eastern Cape community in historic mining rights case

28 November 2018 11:13 AM
Should There Be Threshold Requirements To Be An MP Or Is That Anti-Democratic?

Should There Be Threshold Requirements To Be An MP Or Is That Anti-Democratic?

27 November 2018 11:53 AM
Features
State Capture Inquiry
State Capture Inquiry

Everything you need to know about the State Capture Inquiry.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
ConsumerTalk with Wendy Knowler
ConsumerTalk with Wendy Knowler

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler provides useful insights and tips on how to make the most of your buying power.
#WaterWatch
#WaterWatch

Winter rains see Cape dam levels rise to 70%. Find out more about how to save water.
Win
Submit your questions for the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk in 2019
Submit your questions for the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk in 2019

The Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk is back and it’s the perfect opportunity to prove your brainpower!

EWN Headlines
Ramaphosa to announce effective date for minimum wage implementation
Ramaphosa to announce effective date for minimum wage implementation

Ramaphosa signed the national minimum wage bill into law last month along with the Basic Conditions of Employment Amendment Bill and the Labour Relations Amendment Bill.

SAPS to promote 28,000 officers
SAPS to promote 28,000 officers

Members from the police’s special task force, counter assault unit and tactical response teams are all due for a promotion.
Six arrested for vandalising Vodacom store in Polokwane mall
Six arrested for vandalising Vodacom store in Polokwane mall

The store was vandalised by a group believed to be EFF members after an image of party leader Julius Malema and his deputy Floyd Shivambu was displayed with the caption "abusers of democracy" during last week's Vodacom Journalist Awards.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us