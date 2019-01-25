7de Laan interracial kiss sparks insightful thoughts on Eusebius McKaiser Show

25 January 2019 10:26 AM

Eusebius asked whether the outrage over the soapie 7de Laan's interracial kiss was worthy of a national conversation - or is it just a storm in a teacup? Listeners shared honest and thoughtful insights into dating across colour and class lines, as well as dating people from other African countries and how that can spark xenophobic feelings among some people. Eusebius made the point that when it comes to intimacy such as sex or even just kissing, it often opens up feelings in people they perhaps do not admit to.