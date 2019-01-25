The Best of the Eusebius McKaiser Show

7de Laan interracial kiss sparks insightful thoughts on Eusebius McKaiser Show


Eusebius asked whether the outrage over the soapie 7de Laan's interracial kiss was worthy of a national conversation - or is it just a storm in a teacup? Listeners shared honest and thoughtful insights into dating across colour and class lines, as well as dating people from other African countries and how that can spark xenophobic feelings among some people. Eusebius made the point that when it comes to intimacy such as sex or even just kissing, it often opens up feelings in people they perhaps do not admit to.

Frequently asked questions - voter registration

Frequently asked questions - voter registration

25 January 2019 11:26 AM
Are African parents unable to have open and honest conversations with their children?

Are African parents unable to have open and honest conversations with their children?

24 January 2019 11:12 AM
World of Work: How to Prepare for a Job Interview

World of Work: How to Prepare for a Job Interview

23 January 2019 11:51 AM
World of Work: How to Prepare for a Job Interview

World of Work: How to Prepare for a Job Interview

23 January 2019 11:47 AM
Heard the one about Hlaudi wanting your vote?

Heard the one about Hlaudi wanting your vote?

23 January 2019 11:17 AM
Xolobeni community continues to fight for their land

Xolobeni community continues to fight for their land

22 January 2019 12:32 PM
The Post-Apartheid History Of Commissions Of Inquiry

The Post-Apartheid History Of Commissions Of Inquiry

22 January 2019 11:32 AM
A listener from the Cape Flats explains her voter's dilemma

A listener from the Cape Flats explains her voter's dilemma

22 January 2019 9:42 AM
Technology and Society with Aki Anastasiou

Technology and Society with Aki Anastasiou

21 January 2019 11:20 AM
Features
State Capture Inquiry
State Capture Inquiry

Everything you need to know about the State Capture Inquiry.
World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk
World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk

Emirates Business delivers Adam Gilchrist to the Breakfast Show each weekday at 07:42am.
World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk
World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk

Emirates Business delivers Adam Gilchrist to the Breakfast Show each weekday at 07:42am.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
ConsumerTalk with Wendy Knowler
ConsumerTalk with Wendy Knowler

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler provides useful insights and tips on how to make the most of your buying power.
#WaterWatch
#WaterWatch

Winter rains see Cape dam levels rise to 70%. Find out more about how to save water.
Win
Play the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk now!
Play the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk now!

The Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk is back! Play online to enter now!
Events
Zolani From Freshlyground at Backsberg
Zolani From Freshlyground at Backsberg

Backsberg’s 10th Annual Picnic Concerts presented by Cape Talk will return in February 2019, and to celebrate this milestone, the...
Bottomless Coffee Band at Backsberg
Bottomless Coffee Band at Backsberg

Backsberg’s 10th Annual Picnic Concerts presented by Cape Talk will return in February 2019, and to celebrate this milestone, the...
Beatenberg at Backsberg
Beatenberg at Backsberg

Backsberg’s 10th Annual Picnic Concerts presented by Cape Talk will return in February 2019, and to celebrate this milestone, the...
Shortstraw at Backsberg
Shortstraw at Backsberg

Backsberg’s 10th Annual Picnic Concerts presented by Cape Talk will return in February 2019, and to celebrate this milestone, the...
EWN Headlines
Sanef appoints independent auditor to probe Bosasa donation claims
Sanef appoints independent auditor to probe Bosasa donation claims

Sanef has denied ever receiving a donation from Bosasa but says it's appointing the auditing firm for transparency.

Tembisa serial rapist Joseph Mahloma handed 20 life sentences
Tembisa serial rapist Joseph Mahloma handed 20 life sentences

Last year, Mahloma was found guilty of 91 criminal charges including several counts of rape, kidnapping, assault and possession of an unlicensed firearm.
#MokgoroInquiry: How much power do various directors at NPA have?
#MokgoroInquiry: How much power do various directors at NPA have?

Senior prosecutor Jan Ferreira is being cross-examined by Lawrence Mrwebi’s legal team.

Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us