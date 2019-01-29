The Best of the Eusebius McKaiser Show

The prequel to Agrizzi's testimony at the Zondo Commission


Eusebius spoke to Karyn Maughan (specialist reporter, Tiso Blackstar) and Thanduxolo Jika (Investigations editor, Mail and Guardian)   

Tony Leon’s take on the Democratic Alliance’s road to the elections

Tony Leon’s take on the Democratic Alliance’s road to the elections

29 January 2019 11:43 AM
Tony Leon on the state of the Democratic Alliance

Tony Leon on the state of the Democratic Alliance

29 January 2019 11:42 AM
Examining the Oxfam report into inequality

Examining the Oxfam report into inequality

28 January 2019 11:10 AM
Frequently asked questions - voter registration

Frequently asked questions - voter registration

25 January 2019 11:26 AM
7de Laan interracial kiss sparks insightful thoughts on Eusebius McKaiser Show

7de Laan interracial kiss sparks insightful thoughts on Eusebius McKaiser Show

25 January 2019 10:26 AM
Are African parents unable to have open and honest conversations with their children?

Are African parents unable to have open and honest conversations with their children?

24 January 2019 11:12 AM
World of Work: How to Prepare for a Job Interview

World of Work: How to Prepare for a Job Interview

23 January 2019 11:51 AM
World of Work: How to Prepare for a Job Interview

World of Work: How to Prepare for a Job Interview

23 January 2019 11:47 AM
Heard the one about Hlaudi wanting your vote?

Heard the one about Hlaudi wanting your vote?

23 January 2019 11:17 AM
Features
State Capture Inquiry
State Capture Inquiry

Everything you need to know about the State Capture Inquiry.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
ConsumerTalk with Wendy Knowler
ConsumerTalk with Wendy Knowler

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler provides useful insights and tips on how to make the most of your buying power.
#WaterWatch
#WaterWatch

Winter rains see Cape dam levels rise to 70%. Find out more about how to save water.
Win
World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk
World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk

Emirates Business delivers Adam Gilchrist to the Breakfast Show each weekday at 07:42am.
Play the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk now!
Play the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk now!

The Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk is back! Play online to enter now!
Events
Zolani From Freshlyground at Backsberg
Zolani From Freshlyground at Backsberg

Backsberg’s 10th Annual Picnic Concerts presented by Cape Talk will return in February 2019, and to celebrate this milestone, the...
Bottomless Coffee Band at Backsberg
Bottomless Coffee Band at Backsberg

Backsberg’s 10th Annual Picnic Concerts presented by Cape Talk will return in February 2019, and to celebrate this milestone, the...
Beatenberg at Backsberg
Beatenberg at Backsberg

Backsberg’s 10th Annual Picnic Concerts presented by Cape Talk will return in February 2019, and to celebrate this milestone, the...
Shortstraw at Backsberg
Shortstraw at Backsberg

Backsberg’s 10th Annual Picnic Concerts presented by Cape Talk will return in February 2019, and to celebrate this milestone, the...
EWN Headlines
Breytenbach says there was strong case against Mdluli
Breytenbach says there was strong case against Mdluli

The court has already ruled that Lawrence Mrwebi’s decision in the Richard Mdluli matter was unlawful, but the former head of Crime Intelligence has still not been prosecuted.
Ramaphosa meets Mkhwebane over Bosasa campaign donation
Ramaphosa meets Mkhwebane over Bosasa campaign donation

After initially telling Parliament that the R500,000 donation was paid in a business transaction to his son by Bosasa was above board, the president had to backtrack.

‘Tell Agrizzi we don’t want a funeral’: Inquiry hears of death threats
‘Tell Agrizzi we don’t want a funeral’: Inquiry hears of death threats

Angelo Agrizzi has told the inquiry he continues to receive death threats with another made in the past few days.

Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us