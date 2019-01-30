The Best of the Eusebius McKaiser Show

Why Agizzi's racism isn't irrelevant but shouldn't distract us either


Eusebius opined about Angelo Agrizzi's confession that he is a racist after audio emerged of him using the K-word   

Can SARS recover from the State Capture years?

Can SARS recover from the State Capture years?

30 January 2019 11:03 AM
The prequel to Agrizzi's testimony at the Zondo Commission

The prequel to Agrizzi's testimony at the Zondo Commission

29 January 2019 11:44 AM
Tony Leon’s take on the Democratic Alliance’s road to the elections

Tony Leon’s take on the Democratic Alliance’s road to the elections

29 January 2019 11:43 AM
Tony Leon on the state of the Democratic Alliance

Tony Leon on the state of the Democratic Alliance

29 January 2019 11:42 AM
Examining the Oxfam report into inequality

Examining the Oxfam report into inequality

28 January 2019 11:10 AM
Frequently asked questions - voter registration

Frequently asked questions - voter registration

25 January 2019 11:26 AM
7de Laan interracial kiss sparks insightful thoughts on Eusebius McKaiser Show

7de Laan interracial kiss sparks insightful thoughts on Eusebius McKaiser Show

25 January 2019 10:26 AM
Are African parents unable to have open and honest conversations with their children?

Are African parents unable to have open and honest conversations with their children?

24 January 2019 11:12 AM
World of Work: How to Prepare for a Job Interview

World of Work: How to Prepare for a Job Interview

23 January 2019 11:51 AM
Features
State Capture Inquiry
State Capture Inquiry

Everything you need to know about the State Capture Inquiry.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
ConsumerTalk with Wendy Knowler
ConsumerTalk with Wendy Knowler

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler provides useful insights and tips on how to make the most of your buying power.
#WaterWatch
#WaterWatch

Winter rains see Cape dam levels rise to 70%. Find out more about how to save water.
Win
World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk
World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk

Emirates Business delivers Adam Gilchrist to the Breakfast Show each weekday at 07:42am.
Play the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk now!
Play the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk now!

The Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk is back! Play online to enter now!
Events
Zolani From Freshlyground at Backsberg
Zolani From Freshlyground at Backsberg

Backsberg’s 10th Annual Picnic Concerts presented by Cape Talk will return in February 2019, and to celebrate this milestone, the...
Bottomless Coffee Band at Backsberg
Bottomless Coffee Band at Backsberg

Backsberg’s 10th Annual Picnic Concerts presented by Cape Talk will return in February 2019, and to celebrate this milestone, the...
Beatenberg at Backsberg
Beatenberg at Backsberg

Backsberg’s 10th Annual Picnic Concerts presented by Cape Talk will return in February 2019, and to celebrate this milestone, the...
Shortstraw at Backsberg
Shortstraw at Backsberg

Backsberg’s 10th Annual Picnic Concerts presented by Cape Talk will return in February 2019, and to celebrate this milestone, the...
EWN Headlines
#PleaseCallMe Movement refuses to back down over Vodacom protest
#PleaseCallMe Movement refuses to back down over Vodacom protest

The group has rallied behind Nkosana Makate, who invented the please call me service when he worked for the company 18 years ago.
CRL Commission accuses Msimanga of bringing Bushiri's church into disrepute
CRL Commission accuses Msimanga of bringing Bushiri's church into disrepute

The commission is expected to release a report on Thursday into what led to the deaths of three people at Pastor Shepherd Bushiri’s church.
[WATCH LIVE] Suspended PIC exec Victor Seanie testifies at inquiry
[WATCH LIVE] Suspended PIC exec Victor Seanie testifies at inquiry

Suspended PIC executive Vic Seanie is giving evidence at the inquiry into the Public Investment Corporation.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us