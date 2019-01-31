Please Call Me complexity

The Best of the Eusebius McKaiser Show

Eusebius quotes from the constitutional court judgment in the Please Call Me matter and explains why there is plenty of legal and ethical complexity in this matter   

Unhealthy Sports cultures in SOUTH AFRICA

31 January 2019 11:02 AM
World of Work: Open line on labour matters

30 January 2019 12:35 PM
World of Work: Open Line

30 January 2019 12:06 PM
Can SARS recover from the State Capture years?

30 January 2019 11:03 AM
Why Agizzi's racism isn't irrelevant but shouldn't distract us either

30 January 2019 10:26 AM
The prequel to Agrizzi's testimony at the Zondo Commission

29 January 2019 11:44 AM
Tony Leon’s take on the Democratic Alliance’s road to the elections

29 January 2019 11:43 AM
Tony Leon on the state of the Democratic Alliance

29 January 2019 11:42 AM
Examining the Oxfam report into inequality

28 January 2019 11:10 AM
