Eusebius spoke to three sports journalists, Philasande Sixaba (sports broadcaster), Antoinette Muller (sports writer), Sibusiso Mjikeliso (Author, Being A Black Springbok, The Thando Manana Story) about unhealthy masculinities and psychologies that are (re)produced in our sports both at school and professionally
Unhealthy Sports cultures in SOUTH AFRICA
