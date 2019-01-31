The Best of the Eusebius McKaiser Show

Unhealthy Sports cultures in SOUTH AFRICA


Eusebius spoke to three sports journalists, Philasande Sixaba (sports broadcaster), Antoinette Muller (sports writer), Sibusiso Mjikeliso (Author, Being A Black Springbok, The Thando Manana Story) about unhealthy masculinities and psychologies that are (re)produced in our sports both at school and professionally   

An ode to Aki Anastasiou

31 January 2019 11:25 AM
Please Call Me complexity

31 January 2019 9:21 AM
World of Work: Open line on labour matters

30 January 2019 12:35 PM
World of Work: Open Line

30 January 2019 12:06 PM
Can SARS recover from the State Capture years?

30 January 2019 11:03 AM
Why Agizzi's racism isn't irrelevant but shouldn't distract us either

30 January 2019 10:26 AM
The prequel to Agrizzi's testimony at the Zondo Commission

29 January 2019 11:44 AM
Tony Leon’s take on the Democratic Alliance’s road to the elections

29 January 2019 11:43 AM
Tony Leon on the state of the Democratic Alliance

29 January 2019 11:42 AM
State Capture Inquiry

The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

ConsumerTalk with Wendy Knowler

#WaterWatch

World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk

Play the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk now!

Zolani From Freshlyground at Backsberg

Bottomless Coffee Band at Backsberg

Beatenberg at Backsberg

Shortstraw at Backsberg

Mogoeng: 'I’m happy to deal with judiciary members who've acted inappropriately'
Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng says that he is not aware of any member of the judiciary, including the magistracy, that was at any stage mentioned in a commission of inquiry as having acted inappropriately.
Msimanga officially tenders resignation as Tshwane mayor
Msimanga earlier this month announced that he would be stepping down from his position in order to focus solely on his premier candidacy for the Democratic Alliance.
Diepkloof Food Lover's Market store to reopen following health & safety concerns
The retailer came under fire earlier this month when a video emerged showing a rat feasting on a salad in the fresh food section.
