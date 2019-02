Ho do repair or overhaul our economic system to achieve economic justice?

The Best of the Eusebius McKaiser Show

4 February 2019 11:07 AM

Eusebius hosted a discussion between Isobel Frye (Director, Study in Poverty and Inequality Institute), BUsi Mavuso (COO, Business Leadership SA) and Busi Radebe (Economist, Nedbank) about how we can achieve greater levels of justice and equality within the South African economy