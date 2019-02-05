Lessons from skewed media coverage of the 2016 elections

Eusebius hosted a discussion with Media Monitoring Africa's Director, William Bird, about how the media covered the 2016 local elections, and lessons to be learned that can help to improve the coverage of this year's forthcoming national elections.
