Eusebius hosted a discussion about the state of the South African film industry with Kagiso Lediga (comedian and film director), Layla Swart (Filmmaker and producer) and Amy Jephta (Playwright, screenwriter and Theatre director)
A close look at the South African Film Industry
|
6 February 2019 12:51 PM
|
6 February 2019 11:53 AM
|
6 February 2019 11:08 AM
|
5 February 2019 12:03 PM
|
Everything you need to know about the Public Investment Corporation
|
5 February 2019 11:53 AM
|
5 February 2019 11:08 AM
|
How to repair or overhaul our economic system to achieve economic justice?
|
4 February 2019 11:07 AM
|
1 February 2019 10:02 AM
|
31 January 2019 11:25 AM