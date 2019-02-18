The Best of the Eusebius McKaiser Show

The political implications of the Eskom crisis


  Eusebius and political analyst Somadoda Fikeni explored the political implications of the Eskom crisis 

Deconstructing Dj Cleo's brotherly love for Brickz

Deconstructing Dj Cleo's brotherly love for Brickz

20 February 2019 12:05 PM
World of Work: Ways to Improve YOUR Productivity at the Workplace

World of Work: Ways to Improve YOUR Productivity at the Workplace

20 February 2019 11:58 AM
Budget 2019 - What should the Minister of Finance do?

Budget 2019 - What should the Minister of Finance do?

20 February 2019 11:11 AM
Is the Netflorist advert about Zulu men racist?

Is the Netflorist advert about Zulu men racist?

20 February 2019 10:05 AM
Is 'Peppa Pig' giving your child a British accent?

Is 'Peppa Pig' giving your child a British accent?

19 February 2019 12:23 PM
Why should we worry about kids developing British accents after watching shows like ‘Peppa Pig’?

Why should we worry about kids developing British accents after watching shows like ‘Peppa Pig’?

19 February 2019 11:50 AM
Are black Gay men sometimes wrongly let off the hook for being misogynistic because they happen to also be victims of discrimination?

Are black Gay men sometimes wrongly let off the hook for being misogynistic because they happen to also be victims of discrimination?

19 February 2019 11:03 AM
Family Matters: Living with vulnerability

Family Matters: Living with vulnerability

18 February 2019 12:01 PM
What might Eskom's unbundling look like practically?

What might Eskom's unbundling look like practically?

18 February 2019 10:35 AM
Features
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem

Nominate a charity that you feel is in desperate need of help.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
ConsumerTalk with Wendy Knowler
ConsumerTalk with Wendy Knowler

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler provides useful insights and tips on how to make the most of your buying power.
#WaterWatch
#WaterWatch

Cape dam levels drop to 60.5. Find out more about how to save water.
State Capture Inquiry
State Capture Inquiry

Everything you need to know about the State Capture Inquiry.
Win
World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk
World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk

Emirates Business delivers Adam Gilchrist to the Breakfast Show each weekday at 07:42am.
Play the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk now!
Play the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk now!

The Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk is back! Play online to enter now!
Events
Zolani From Freshlyground at Backsberg
Zolani From Freshlyground at Backsberg

On 24 February, Zolani from Freshlyground will be taking to the stage as part of Backsberg’s 10th Annual Picnic Concerts presented...
Beatenberg at Backsberg
Beatenberg at Backsberg

Beatenberg takes to the stage as part of Backsberg's 10th Annual Picnic Concerts presented by CapeTalk - fun for the whole family!
EWN Headlines
Experts label Mboweni’s Budget speech ‘too optimistic’
Experts label Mboweni’s Budget speech ‘too optimistic’

Outa says there were no surprises from the Finance Minister's maiden speech considering the challenges currently gripping the country's economy.
Mrwebi denies ever being in cahoots with Selebi
Mrwebi denies ever being in cahoots with Selebi

The Mokgoro Inquiry has heard that an affidavit drafted by Lawrence Mrwebi was used by Jackie Selebi’s 2009 application for a permanent stay of prosecution.
Raymond Zondo urged to summon those implicated in Eskom corruption
Raymond Zondo urged to summon those implicated in Eskom corruption

The inquiry started dealing with issues at Eskom on Wednesday, with evidence leaders presenting reports they will use over the next three weeks.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us