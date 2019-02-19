The Best of the Eusebius McKaiser Show

Why should we worry about kids developing British accents after watching shows like ‘Peppa Pig’?


Guest: Dr Rakwena Monareng | CEO of the Pan South African Language Board  

The benefits of small government

21 February 2019 12:27 PM
Do we adequately value privacy?

21 February 2019 11:41 AM
The Literature Corner: Obnoxious Naledi And The Poppysmic Fairy

21 February 2019 10:38 AM
Deconstructing Dj Cleo's brotherly love for Brickz

20 February 2019 12:05 PM
World of Work: Ways to Improve YOUR Productivity at the Workplace

20 February 2019 11:58 AM
Budget 2019 - What should the Minister of Finance do?

20 February 2019 11:11 AM
Is the Netflorist advert about Zulu men racist?

20 February 2019 10:05 AM
Is 'Peppa Pig' giving your child a British accent?

19 February 2019 12:23 PM
Are black Gay men sometimes wrongly let off the hook for being misogynistic because they happen to also be victims of discrimination?

19 February 2019 11:03 AM
