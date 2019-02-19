Parents have reported that their kids are picking up British accents and vocabulary from watching Nickelodeon show “Peppa Pig.” Eusebius spoke with Dr Rakwena Monareng from PanSALB.
Is 'Peppa Pig' giving your child a British accent?
|
21 February 2019 12:27 PM
|
21 February 2019 11:41 AM
|
The Literature Corner: Obnoxious Naledi And The Poppysmic Fairy
|
21 February 2019 10:38 AM
|
20 February 2019 12:05 PM
|
World of Work: Ways to Improve YOUR Productivity at the Workplace
|
20 February 2019 11:58 AM
|
20 February 2019 11:11 AM
|
20 February 2019 10:05 AM
|
Why should we worry about kids developing British accents after watching shows like ‘Peppa Pig’?
|
19 February 2019 11:50 AM
|
Are black Gay men sometimes wrongly let off the hook for being misogynistic because they happen to also be victims of discrimination?
|
19 February 2019 11:03 AM