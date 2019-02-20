The Best of the Eusebius McKaiser Show

Is the Netflorist advert about Zulu men racist?


Eusebius facilitated what turned out to be a rich discussion about the limits of using racial and other stereotypes in advertising.   

Talking Sex: Chinese scientist claims to use Crispr to make first genetically edited babies

22 February 2019 12:32 PM
We need to talk about Jussie Smollett

22 February 2019 10:11 AM
The benefits of small government

21 February 2019 12:27 PM
Do we adequately value privacy?

21 February 2019 11:41 AM
The Literature Corner: Obnoxious Naledi And The Poppysmic Fairy

21 February 2019 10:38 AM
Deconstructing Dj Cleo's brotherly love for Brickz

20 February 2019 12:05 PM
World of Work: Ways to Improve YOUR Productivity at the Workplace

20 February 2019 11:58 AM
Budget 2019 - What should the Minister of Finance do?

20 February 2019 11:11 AM
Is 'Peppa Pig' giving your child a British accent?

19 February 2019 12:23 PM
