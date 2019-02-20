The Best of the Eusebius McKaiser Show

Budget 2019 - What should the Minister of Finance do?


Eusebius hosted a round table discussion between economists  Siya Biniza (political economist), Lullu Krugel (PwC South Africa) and Lebohang Pheko (Trade Collective) about the challenges that the minister of finance face in delivering his budget today 

Talking Sex: Chinese scientist claims to use Crispr to make first genetically edited babies

22 February 2019 12:32 PM
We need to talk about Jussie Smollett

22 February 2019 10:11 AM
The benefits of small government

21 February 2019 12:27 PM
Do we adequately value privacy?

21 February 2019 11:41 AM
The Literature Corner: Obnoxious Naledi And The Poppysmic Fairy

21 February 2019 10:38 AM
Deconstructing Dj Cleo's brotherly love for Brickz

20 February 2019 12:05 PM
World of Work: Ways to Improve YOUR Productivity at the Workplace

20 February 2019 11:58 AM
Is the Netflorist advert about Zulu men racist?

20 February 2019 10:05 AM
Is 'Peppa Pig' giving your child a British accent?

19 February 2019 12:23 PM
