The Best of the Eusebius McKaiser Show

The Literature Corner: Obnoxious Naledi And The Poppysmic Fairy


    Eusebius spoke to children's books author Tracey-Lee Easthorpe about her character Obnoxious Naledi and the books she (Tracey-Lee) is writing for our local market 

Talking Sex: Chinese scientist claims to use Crispr to make first genetically edited babies

Talking Sex: Chinese scientist claims to use Crispr to make first genetically edited babies

22 February 2019 12:32 PM
We need to talk about Jussie Smollett

We need to talk about Jussie Smollett

22 February 2019 10:11 AM
The benefits of small government

The benefits of small government

21 February 2019 12:27 PM
Do we adequately value privacy?

Do we adequately value privacy?

21 February 2019 11:41 AM
Deconstructing Dj Cleo's brotherly love for Brickz

Deconstructing Dj Cleo's brotherly love for Brickz

20 February 2019 12:05 PM
World of Work: Ways to Improve YOUR Productivity at the Workplace

World of Work: Ways to Improve YOUR Productivity at the Workplace

20 February 2019 11:58 AM
Budget 2019 - What should the Minister of Finance do?

Budget 2019 - What should the Minister of Finance do?

20 February 2019 11:11 AM
Is the Netflorist advert about Zulu men racist?

Is the Netflorist advert about Zulu men racist?

20 February 2019 10:05 AM
Is 'Peppa Pig' giving your child a British accent?

Is 'Peppa Pig' giving your child a British accent?

19 February 2019 12:23 PM
Features
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem

Nominate a charity that you feel is in desperate need of help.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
ConsumerTalk with Wendy Knowler
ConsumerTalk with Wendy Knowler

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler provides useful insights and tips on how to make the most of your buying power.
#WaterWatch
#WaterWatch

Cape dam levels drop to 60.5. Find out more about how to save water.
State Capture Inquiry
State Capture Inquiry

Everything you need to know about the State Capture Inquiry.
Win
World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk
World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk

Emirates Business delivers Adam Gilchrist to the Breakfast Show each weekday at 07:42am.
Play the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk now!
Play the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk now!

The Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk is back! Play online to enter now!
Events
Beatenberg at Backsberg
Beatenberg at Backsberg

Beatenberg takes to the stage as part of Backsberg's 10th Annual Picnic Concerts presented by CapeTalk - fun for the whole family!
EWN Headlines
City of CT budgets R2.1bn for development of new housing opportunities
City of CT budgets R2.1bn for development of new housing opportunities

Mayor Dan Plato says the housing backlog in the City currently stands at about 365,000 and the figure continues to rise.

KZN to lobby for more business tourism at Meetings Africa
KZN to lobby for more business tourism at Meetings Africa

Sonto Mayise, Tourism KZN’s Acting Head of Convention Bureau, said the province’s unique selling point is undoubtedly the beach and the cultural diversity.

Investment in infrastructure will play big role in creating more jobs, says ANC
Investment in infrastructure will play big role in creating more jobs, says ANC

The ANC says this will help in creating much-needed jobs and improve the quality of services delivered to the people.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us