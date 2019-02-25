The Best of the Eusebius McKaiser Show

Vumacam Cams: Security necessity or infringing civil liberties?


Eusebius hosted an energetic debate between the managing director of Vumacam Ashleigh Parry and R2K's spokesperson Murray Hunter about whether technology that collects data about residents is justified in the name of security or unduly infringes on our civil liberties   

Should the old south African Flag be banned?

Should the old south African Flag be banned?

27 February 2019 12:01 PM
World of Work: Open line

World of Work: Open line

27 February 2019 11:45 AM
What are IPPs and why are they in the news?

What are IPPs and why are they in the news?

27 February 2019 11:04 AM
STATE CAPTURE INQUIRY: How was Jabu Mabuza's testimony significant?

STATE CAPTURE INQUIRY: How was Jabu Mabuza's testimony significant?

27 February 2019 10:34 AM
Could you vote DA?

Could you vote DA?

26 February 2019 11:40 AM
Family Matters: ‘Compulsive shopping disorder’- is it real?

Family Matters: ‘Compulsive shopping disorder’- is it real?

25 February 2019 12:26 PM
Thoughts on the rape allegations against the ANC's Zizi Kodwa

Thoughts on the rape allegations against the ANC's Zizi Kodwa

25 February 2019 9:21 AM
Talking Sex: Chinese scientist claims to use Crispr to make first genetically edited babies

Talking Sex: Chinese scientist claims to use Crispr to make first genetically edited babies

22 February 2019 12:32 PM
We need to talk about Jussie Smollett

We need to talk about Jussie Smollett

22 February 2019 10:11 AM
Features
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram

A collection of wealth manager Warren Ingram's regular contributions to The Money Show - brought to you by RMB.
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem

Nominate a charity that you feel is in desperate need of help.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
ConsumerTalk with Wendy Knowler
ConsumerTalk with Wendy Knowler

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler provides useful insights and tips on how to make the most of your buying power.
#WaterWatch
#WaterWatch

Cape dam levels drop to 56%. Find out more about how to save water.
State Capture Inquiry
State Capture Inquiry

Everything you need to know about the State Capture Inquiry.
Win
World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk
World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk

Emirates Business delivers Adam Gilchrist to the Breakfast Show each weekday at 07:42am.
Play the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk now!
Play the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk now!

The Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk is back! Play online to enter now!
Events
Beatenberg at Backsberg
Beatenberg at Backsberg

Beatenberg takes to the stage as part of Backsberg's 10th Annual Picnic Concerts presented by CapeTalk - fun for the whole family!
EWN Headlines
San Souci teacher in court on assault charge
San Souci teacher in court on assault charge

Clarisa Venter had also opened a case of assault against the grade nine learner, who also made an appearance in court on Wednesday.
Zondo Commission hears details of Glencore, Eskom relationship
Zondo Commission hears details of Glencore, Eskom relationship

Clinton Ephron's testimony comes a day after the inquiry heard evidence on Eskom’s coal supply agreements with Gupta-owned company Tegeta.
Integrity of NPA officials must be beyond reproach, Mokgoro Inquiry told
Integrity of NPA officials must be beyond reproach, Mokgoro Inquiry told

Casac’s Lawson Naidoo has made the submission at the Mokgoro Inquiry in Centurion on Wednesday.

Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us