The Best of the Eusebius McKaiser Show

STATE CAPTURE INQUIRY: How was Jabu Mabuza's testimony significant?


Eusebius spoke to Financial Mail's deputy editor Sikonathi Mantshantsha about the importance of the testimony of Jabu Mabuza in recent weeks before the Zondo inquiry   

Explainer: What does the arrest of Khomotso Phahlane mean?

1 March 2019 10:58 AM
The History of Blackface

28 February 2019 11:01 AM
Should the old south African Flag be banned?

27 February 2019 12:01 PM
World of Work: Open line

27 February 2019 11:45 AM
What are IPPs and why are they in the news?

27 February 2019 11:04 AM
Could you vote DA?

26 February 2019 11:40 AM
Family Matters: ‘Compulsive shopping disorder’- is it real?

25 February 2019 12:26 PM
Vumacam Cams: Security necessity or infringing civil liberties?

25 February 2019 11:04 AM
Thoughts on the rape allegations against the ANC's Zizi Kodwa

25 February 2019 9:21 AM
EWN Headlines
Justice for Thoriso: Polokwane residents concerned about crime
Justice for Thoriso: Polokwane residents concerned about crime

Thoriso Themane was brutally assaulted by a mob of teenagers in Flora Park last weekend.
Legal route clear for Parly to amend Constitution for land expropriation
Legal route clear for Parly to amend Constitution for land expropriation

Valli Moosa, who was part of the team that developed the Constitution, told the committee there’s nothing legally stopping Parliament from amending it.
S&P changes Eskom outlook to stable
S&P changes Eskom outlook to stable

S&P Global says the stable outlook reflects the view that government's commitment to providing additional funding to Eskom reduces the risk of shortfalls.
