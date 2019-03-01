The Best of the Eusebius McKaiser Show

Explainer: What does the arrest of Khomotso Phahlane mean?


Eusebius spoke to EWN senior reporter Barry Bateman about the arrest of former police commissioner Khomotso Phahlane, what occasioned it and what the wider implications are for policing and our politics generally 

In Conversation with Adam Habib

4 March 2019 12:07 PM
FAMILY MATTERS: When should I seek the help of a psychologist?

4 March 2019 12:04 PM
The History of Blackface

28 February 2019 11:01 AM
Should the old south African Flag be banned?

27 February 2019 12:01 PM
World of Work: Open line

27 February 2019 11:45 AM
What are IPPs and why are they in the news?

27 February 2019 11:04 AM
STATE CAPTURE INQUIRY: How was Jabu Mabuza's testimony significant?

27 February 2019 10:34 AM
Could you vote DA?

26 February 2019 11:40 AM
Family Matters: ‘Compulsive shopping disorder’- is it real?

25 February 2019 12:26 PM
EWN Headlines
Municipal spending expected to come under spotlight in Gauteng Budget speech
Municipal spending expected to come under spotlight in Gauteng Budget speech

The Health Department will also be in the spotlight after receiving the biggest portion of the budget last year.
'London patient': second case ever of HIV remission
'London patient': second case ever of HIV remission

Millions of people infected with HIV around the world keep the disease in check with so-called antiretroviral therapy (ARV), but the treatment does not rid patients of the virus.
Taxi violence rocks Orlando West, taxi protest hits Dobsonville
Taxi violence rocks Orlando West, taxi protest hits Dobsonville

Police are dealing with taxi related incidents in at least two areas in Soweto on Tuesday morning.
