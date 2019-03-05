The Best of the Eusebius McKaiser Show

Unpacking Christianity’s complicity in racism


Guest: Bryan N. Massingale |  Senior Ethics Fellow in the Center for Ethics Education at the Jesuit’s Fordham University in New York.

Mokgoro Inquiry: How did we get here?

7 March 2019 12:11 PM
Comment on Cyberbullying of Karima Brown and Journalists

7 March 2019 9:23 AM
World of Work: New trade union in SA to focus at Gender Equality

6 March 2019 11:55 AM
Why do some eligible voters not register to vote or register but do not vote?

6 March 2019 11:09 AM
The complicity of the church in injustices and the potential for the church to do good

5 March 2019 12:03 PM
How do we depoliticise our civil service and make it technically fitter for purpose?

5 March 2019 11:04 AM
In Conversation with Adam Habib

4 March 2019 12:07 PM
FAMILY MATTERS: When should I seek the help of a psychologist?

4 March 2019 12:04 PM
Explainer: What does the arrest of Khomotso Phahlane mean?

1 March 2019 10:58 AM
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler shares her expert advice on those things consumers really need insights on.
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram

A collection of wealth manager Warren Ingram's regular contributions to The Money Show - brought to you by RMB.
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem

Nominate a charity that you feel is in desperate need of help.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
#WaterWatch
#WaterWatch

Cape dam levels drop to 56%. Find out more about how to save water.
World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk
World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk

Emirates Business delivers Adam Gilchrist to the Breakfast Show each weekday at 07:42am.
Lunch with Pippa Hudson: Live Studio Audience
Lunch with Pippa Hudson: Live Studio Audience

In 2017, SA woke to the shocking news that the Home Affairs Database had been hacked, leaking the details of around 30 million So...
EWN Headlines
Govt forges ahead with downgrading SA Embassy in Israel - Ramaphosa
Govt forges ahead with downgrading SA Embassy in Israel - Ramaphosa

Cyril Ramaphosa says government stands with the Palestinian people in their fight for self-determination but also recognises Israel's right to sovereignty.

The 'bragging' killer: Who is Ferdi Barnard?
The 'bragging' killer: Who is Ferdi Barnard?

After spending over 20 years in prison, David Webster’s killer – Ferdi Barnard – will be now released on parole.
King Zwelithini’s royal budget to rise by R9m over next three years
King Zwelithini’s royal budget to rise by R9m over next three years

The budget for Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini’s royal household has become a sticking point over the years.
