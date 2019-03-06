The Best of the Eusebius McKaiser Show

Why do some eligible voters not register to vote or register but do not vote?


  Eusebius spoke to voters who did not register to vote or who registered but never vote and explored their reasons for their attitudes and their behaviour 

Should prospective parents think harder about bringing children into this World

8 March 2019 11:08 AM
Mokgoro Inquiry: How did we get here?

7 March 2019 12:11 PM
Comment on Cyberbullying of Karima Brown and Journalists

7 March 2019 9:23 AM
World of Work: New trade union in SA to focus at Gender Equality

6 March 2019 11:55 AM
Unpacking Christianity’s complicity in racism

5 March 2019 12:09 PM
The complicity of the church in injustices and the potential for the church to do good

5 March 2019 12:03 PM
How do we depoliticise our civil service and make it technically fitter for purpose?

5 March 2019 11:04 AM
In Conversation with Adam Habib

4 March 2019 12:07 PM
FAMILY MATTERS: When should I seek the help of a psychologist?

4 March 2019 12:04 PM
EWN Headlines
LGBTQ community hopes Dutch Church ruling will breed inclusivity
LGBTQ community hopes Dutch Church ruling will breed inclusivity

On Friday, the High Court in Pretoria overturned the church's decision not to recognise same-sex marriages.
Gauteng top cop orders urgent internal probe into Senzekile Siyolo’s murder
Gauteng top cop orders urgent internal probe into Senzekile Siyolo’s murder

The family of murdered 22-year-old Senzekile Siyolo complained to Gauteng police management about the manner in which her case was being investigated.
4 Transnet execs hit with precautionary suspension
4 Transnet execs hit with precautionary suspension

Transnet says its primary aim now is to restore confidence and deliver on its mandate.
