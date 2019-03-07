The Best of the Eusebius McKaiser Show

Comment on Cyberbullying of Karima Brown and Journalists


Following threats of rape and other forms of violence against journalist Karima Brown by supporters of the EFF, Eusebius opined on the implications   

Should prospective parents think harder about bringing children into this World

8 March 2019 11:08 AM
Mokgoro Inquiry: How did we get here?

7 March 2019 12:11 PM
World of Work: New trade union in SA to focus at Gender Equality

6 March 2019 11:55 AM
Why do some eligible voters not register to vote or register but do not vote?

6 March 2019 11:09 AM
Unpacking Christianity’s complicity in racism

5 March 2019 12:09 PM
The complicity of the church in injustices and the potential for the church to do good

5 March 2019 12:03 PM
How do we depoliticise our civil service and make it technically fitter for purpose?

5 March 2019 11:04 AM
In Conversation with Adam Habib

4 March 2019 12:07 PM
FAMILY MATTERS: When should I seek the help of a psychologist?

4 March 2019 12:04 PM
EWN Headlines
Gauteng MEC urges cops to arrest other suspects in Sibusiso Khwinana murder
Gauteng MEC urges cops to arrest other suspects in Sibusiso Khwinana murder

One person, who was recently taken in, is expected to appear in court on Monday.
Eskom's Gert Opperman returns to state capture inquiry
Eskom's Gert Opperman returns to state capture inquiry

Opperman took the stand on Friday and testified about the power utility's unlawful pre-payment to Gupta-owned company Tegeta.
SAA offers support to Ethiopian Airlines after deadly crash
SAA offers support to Ethiopian Airlines after deadly crash

SAA CEO Vuyani Jarana has sent his condolences to the families of the 157 people who were killed on Sunday when the plane went down in Addis Ababa en route to Kenya.
