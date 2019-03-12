Family Matters: Why is it so hard to leave an abusive relationship?

According to stats SA for 2018, 1 in 5 South African Women over the age of 18 will experience domestic violence. But is physical violence the only form of abuse. Eusebius was on conversation with Clinical Psychologist, Jeanie Cave.
