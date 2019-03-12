The Best of the Eusebius McKaiser Show

Family Matters: Why is it so hard to leave an abusive relationship?


According to stats SA for 2018, 1 in 5 South African Women over the age of 18 will experience domestic violence. But is physical violence the only form of abuse. Eusebius was on conversation with Clinical Psychologist, Jeanie Cave.

Do White South Africans have a higher duty than black South Africans to call out racism?

14 March 2019 11:41 AM
Open Line

14 March 2019 10:53 AM
Should we cancel Michael Jackson?

14 March 2019 10:38 AM
World of Work: Annual salary increases. Are you entitled to an increase?

13 March 2019 11:54 AM
In conversation with Bantu Holomisa

13 March 2019 11:04 AM
What the report on State Security Agency reveals

12 March 2019 12:20 PM
What's your gripe with Danny K's call to action

12 March 2019 11:58 AM
Making sense of the broken State Security Agency

12 March 2019 11:34 AM
In conversation with Solly Msimanga

12 March 2019 11:08 AM
