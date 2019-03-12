The Best of the Eusebius McKaiser Show

What's your gripe with Danny K's call to action


Eusebius discussed with listeners his own confusion about why some people are upset at Danny K asking fellow white South Africans to call out racism more often than is in fact the case   

Do White South Africans have a higher duty than black South Africans to call out racism?

14 March 2019 11:41 AM
Open Line

14 March 2019 10:53 AM
Should we cancel Michael Jackson?

14 March 2019 10:38 AM
World of Work: Annual salary increases. Are you entitled to an increase?

13 March 2019 11:54 AM
In conversation with Bantu Holomisa

13 March 2019 11:04 AM
What the report on State Security Agency reveals

12 March 2019 12:20 PM
Making sense of the broken State Security Agency

12 March 2019 11:34 AM
In conversation with Solly Msimanga

12 March 2019 11:08 AM
Family Matters: Why is it so hard to leave an abusive relationship?

12 March 2019 9:50 AM
EWN Headlines
Ramaphosa praises ANC’s track record
Ramaphosa praises ANC’s track record

President Cyril Ramaphosa says the ANC is in a league of its own as there is no political party that can compete with it, either in government or Parliament.

MPs ratify decision not to renew Robert McBride’s Ipid contract
MPs ratify decision not to renew Robert McBride’s Ipid contract

Police Minister Bheki Cele has already appointed an acting head of Ipid, who will lead the organisation for the next three months.
Femicide under spotlight in the Western Cape
Femicide under spotlight in the Western Cape

While convicted wife killer Jason Rohde is appealing to be acquitted of Susan's murder Constantia businessman Rob Packham is accused of killing his wife last year.
