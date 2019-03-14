The Best of the Eusebius McKaiser Show

Should we cancel Michael Jackson?


Eusebius and UCT critical thinker lecturer Jacques Rousseau tackled the thorny ethical question of whether one should stop listening to Michael Jackson's music in light of a documentary alleging him to have committed child abuse 

World of Work: Alcohol abuse in the workplace - misconduct or incapacity?

20 March 2019 12:25 PM
REFLECTIONS ON SOUTH AFRICA'S LEADERSHIP CRISIS

20 March 2019 11:08 AM
Suzanne Daniels admits to breaking the law

20 March 2019 9:19 AM
Is Western Liberal Democracy in crisis

19 March 2019 12:09 PM
James-Brent Styan on how to make an informed voting decision

19 March 2019 11:25 AM
Fiery open line debates

19 March 2019 11:03 AM
Should the Reserve Bank be nationalised?

18 March 2019 12:37 PM
Pastors who manipulate and why we fall for them

18 March 2019 12:02 PM
Mpofu-Walsh takes election buzz to the youth

15 March 2019 11:26 AM
Do White South Africans have a higher duty than black South Africans to call out racism?

14 March 2019 11:41 AM
EWN Headlines
Aid agencies struggle to rescue Mozambique cyclone victims as waters rise
Aid agencies struggle to rescue Mozambique cyclone victims as waters rise

The confirmed death toll stood at more than 300 and hundreds of thousands of lives were at risk, according to officials.

Ben la Grange cooperates with authorities on investigations into Steinhoff
Ben la Grange cooperates with authorities on investigations into Steinhoff

La Grange was suspended last August but remains on the Steinhoff payroll as a consultant.

DA's Winde hopes CT can be the first to get power from independent suppliers
DA's Winde hopes CT can be the first to get power from independent suppliers

Winde spoke on the impact of Eskom's stage 4 load shedding on businesses and households during a press briefing in Bellville on Wednesday.
