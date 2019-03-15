The Best of the Eusebius McKaiser Show

Mpofu-Walsh takes election buzz to the youth


Eusebius in conversation with Sizwe Mpofu-Walsh about his new innovative WhatsApp channel aimed at including the youth in the narrative for the upcoming elections.   

Minding the gap between Human rights talk and Human Rights abuse in society

21 March 2019 11:15 AM
World of Work: Alcohol abuse in the workplace - misconduct or incapacity?

20 March 2019 12:25 PM
Reflections on South Africa's Leadership crisis

20 March 2019 11:08 AM
Suzanne Daniels admits to breaking the law

20 March 2019 9:19 AM
Is Western Liberal Democracy in crisis

19 March 2019 12:09 PM
James-Brent Styan on how to make an informed voting decision

19 March 2019 11:25 AM
Fiery open line debates

19 March 2019 11:03 AM
Should the Reserve Bank be nationalised?

18 March 2019 12:37 PM
Pastors who manipulate and why we fall for them

18 March 2019 12:02 PM
EWN Headlines
Sports court delays Semenya verdict until April
Sports court delays Semenya verdict until April

Semenya is challenging proposals by the International Association of Athletics Federations that aim to restrict female athletes' testosterone levels.

Police remain vigilant after taxi protest in Vereeniging
Police remain vigilant after taxi protest in Vereeniging

It’s believed drivers were outraged by poor infrastructure and claimed roads were riddled with potholes and delays in the upgrading of the taxi rank.

All the campaign promises made by Julius Malema on Human Rights Day
All the campaign promises made by Julius Malema on Human Rights Day

The EFF leader said the ANC was in the Vaal to observe the public holiday, but had failed to provide basic services to the residents of Sharpeville and other neighbouring areas.

