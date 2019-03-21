The Best of the Eusebius McKaiser Show

Minding the gap between Human rights talk and Human Rights abuse in society


Eusebius hosted a round-table discussion about the gap between our human rights jurisprudence and the continued struggles within our communities. Guests included Mark Heywood (Section 27), Nicole Fritz (Freedom Under Law) and Fatima Shabodien (Feminist activist)   

World of Work: Future-proofing your careers choices

3 April 2019 12:14 PM
The impact of the recent price hike on the ordinary South African

3 April 2019 11:08 AM
Analysing the dire state of our economy

3 April 2019 11:08 AM
Open Line

3 April 2019 10:23 AM
Deconstructing Jessie Durte

3 April 2019 9:49 AM
LACUNA: A RESPONSE TO DISGRACE

2 April 2019 12:05 PM
Elders ask SA to vote ANC - The battle for cleansing has begun

2 April 2019 11:03 AM
Mavuso Msimang under pressure to justify ANC vote

2 April 2019 10:36 AM
Open Line

2 April 2019 10:13 AM
Family Matters: Why You Should Stop being So Hard on YOURSELF

1 April 2019 12:20 PM
