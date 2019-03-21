Eusebius hosted a round-table discussion about the gap between our human rights jurisprudence and the continued struggles within our communities. Guests included Mark Heywood (Section 27), Nicole Fritz (Freedom Under Law) and Fatima Shabodien (Feminist activist)
Minding the gap between Human rights talk and Human Rights abuse in society
|
3 April 2019 12:14 PM
|
The impact of the recent price hike on the ordinary South African
|
3 April 2019 11:08 AM
|
3 April 2019 11:08 AM
|
3 April 2019 10:23 AM
|
3 April 2019 9:49 AM
|
2 April 2019 12:05 PM
|
Elders ask SA to vote ANC - The battle for cleansing has begun
|
2 April 2019 11:03 AM
|
2 April 2019 10:36 AM
|
2 April 2019 10:13 AM
|
Family Matters: Why You Should Stop being So Hard on YOURSELF
|
1 April 2019 12:20 PM