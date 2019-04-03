The Best of the Eusebius McKaiser Show

Deconstructing Jessie Durte


Eusebius analysed Jessie Duarte's bullying of eNCA journalist Samkele Maseko including the implications for citizen's political rights  

The Commission of inquiry into allegations of impropriety regarding PIC

The Commission of inquiry into allegations of impropriety regarding PIC

16 April 2019 12:16 PM
WHY DO MONETARY TRANSACTIONS MAKE US MORE MAD THAN OTHER TRANSACTIONS?

WHY DO MONETARY TRANSACTIONS MAKE US MORE MAD THAN OTHER TRANSACTIONS?

16 April 2019 12:01 PM
How Politics can affect the Rule of Law in SA

How Politics can affect the Rule of Law in SA

16 April 2019 11:10 AM
Is The Rule Of Law Trampled On In South Africa And How Can We Do Better Yet?

Is The Rule Of Law Trampled On In South Africa And How Can We Do Better Yet?

16 April 2019 11:05 AM
Open Line

Open Line

16 April 2019 10:16 AM
Kurt Darren Reacts To Criticsm

Kurt Darren Reacts To Criticsm

16 April 2019 9:37 AM
Women, Gender Equality And The 2019 Elections

Women, Gender Equality And The 2019 Elections

15 April 2019 11:07 AM
Putting political parties to the test: Women and Gender Equality in the 2019 South African Elections.

Putting political parties to the test: Women and Gender Equality in the 2019 South African Elections.

15 April 2019 11:03 AM
Open line

Open line

15 April 2019 10:17 AM
FRIENDSHIP ETHICS AND PRESSURES

FRIENDSHIP ETHICS AND PRESSURES

12 April 2019 11:10 AM
Features
#WaterWatch
#WaterWatch

Cape dam levels drop to 52.2%. Find out more about how to save water.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
2019 South African general election: Analysis and News
2019 South African general election: Analysis and News

All the analysis and build-up to the 2019 general election.
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler

Good to Know gives subscribers insights into the most common mistakes made by consumers in South Africa.
Win
See Andrea Bocelli Live with CapeTalk
See Andrea Bocelli Live with CapeTalk

The world’s biggest classical star, Andrea Bocelli, performs on the 22nd of April at Val de Vie Estate to a sold-out concert.

EWN Headlines
De Lille threatens to publish IEC findings if DA fails to apologise to her
De Lille threatens to publish IEC findings if DA fails to apologise to her

The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) has ordered the Democratic Alliance (DA) to apologise to its former Western Cape leader Patricia de Lille after being found guilty of contravening the Electoral Act.
McBride: Strong, principlied leadership needed to turn SAPS around
McBride: Strong, principlied leadership needed to turn SAPS around

Former Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) head Robert McBride has described relentless efforts by crooked police and politicians to frustrate his work and force him out of the watchdog body.
Alex Total Shutdown Movement pleased talks with govt underway
Alex Total Shutdown Movement pleased talks with govt underway

Leaders of the Alexandra Total Shutdown Movement will on Wednesday meet with an inter-ministerial task team appointed by President Cyril Ramaphosa to deal with the community's grievances.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us