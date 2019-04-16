Is The Rule Of Law Trampled On In South Africa And How Can We Do Better Yet?

16 April 2019 11:05 AM

Eusebius hosted a fascinating discussion about the meaning of the rule of law, assessing how well it is respected in our society and how we can yet deepen our respect for the rule of law with panel members Deborah Mutemwa-Tumbo (Corruption Watch), Nomfundo Mogapi (Centre for the Study of Violence and Reconciliation) and Dalli Weyers (Social Justice Coalition)