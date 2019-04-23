The Best of the Eusebius McKaiser Show

IS IT POLITICALLY RELEVANT OR UNNECESSARY VOYEURISM TO NOTE THAT MALEMA IS A MEMBER OF THE INANDA COUNTRY CLUB?


Eusebius hosted a debate between former Gauteng premier Mbhazima Shilowa and chairperson of the Unemployment People's Movement Ayanda Kota about whether or not there is anything politically problematic or observation-worthy about EFF leader Julius Malema possibly being a member of the exclusive Inanda Country Club 

23 April 2019 12:20 PM
IS ESKOM (AGAIN) IN DANGER OF IMMINENT FINANCIAL COLLAPSE?

23 April 2019 11:19 AM
The State of Eskom’s Finances Guests Chris Yelland , Energy Expert and MD at EE Publishers

23 April 2019 11:03 AM
Open Line

23 April 2019 10:17 AM
Could an EFF government deliver a better life for all?

18 April 2019 12:16 PM
GAME OF THRONES: explaining the fuss

18 April 2019 12:12 PM
IN CONVERSATION WITH MALEMA

18 April 2019 12:10 PM
Open Line

18 April 2019 10:08 AM
Is The DA Going To Apologise To De Lille As Instructed By The IEC?

18 April 2019 9:28 AM
