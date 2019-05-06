The Best of the Eusebius McKaiser Show

FAMILY MATTERS: The Danger Of Living Vicariously Through Your Children


 Eusebius spoke to psychologist Ruth Ancer about the dangers of parents who, often meaning well, live too vicariously through their children, and how to balance caring for your children while guarding against the dangers of over-investment in every moment https://www.facebook.com/TomMoutchi/videos/351141452170712/UzpfSTExNjI1NzY4ODE6MTAyMTgyOTY0MzIyMTk4NDk/?q=aunties%20boasting%20about%20children&epa=SEARCH_BOX

What is the IFP promising the electorate…

6 May 2019 11:10 AM
Could You Vote IFP?

6 May 2019 11:05 AM
Lawfare: Judging Politics in South Africa

3 May 2019 11:05 AM
Open Line

3 May 2019 10:12 AM
IN CONVERSATION WITH PATRICIA DE LILLE

2 May 2019 11:08 AM
Will the GOOD party restore confidence in politics? Patricia de Lille

2 May 2019 11:07 AM
Open Line

2 May 2019 10:14 AM
FF+ wants BLF deregistered

1 May 2019 12:27 PM
World of Work: What issues are workers facing currently?

1 May 2019 11:42 AM
EWN Headlines
PE police investigate after body of newborn baby found in plastic bag
PE police investigate after body of newborn baby found in plastic bag

The baby boy was discovery by a motorist in Salt Lake on Friday night.
IEC probing discovery of ballot boxes on Tzaneen streets: report
IEC probing discovery of ballot boxes on Tzaneen streets: report

IEC chairperson Glen Mashinini was reportedly unable to confirm if the ballot boxes belonged to the commission but the IEC has launched an investigation into the matter.

Poverty, no jobs & much more: Young voters on why they may not vote
Poverty, no jobs & much more: Young voters on why they may not vote

There has been a concerted push from the IEC and some contesting political parties to get more young people interested in voting, but whether this will yield positive results on 8 May is another story.
